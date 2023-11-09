News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Live

Championship news: Tony Mowbray delivers Sunderland team and injury update ahead of Birmingham City

Sunderland face Birmingam Ciy in the Chamionship this weekend.
By James Copley
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:56 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Black Cats face The Blues at the Stadium of Light after Sunderland’s goalless draw away to Swansea City last Saturday.

Wayne Rooney’s side blew a two-goal lead against Ipswich Town to draw 2-2 and have not yet won a game since the former England and Manchester United captain’s arrival at the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray is set to face questions from the media today at 1pm ahead of the game on Wearside this Saturday.

Here, we’ll bring you live updates from Mowbray’s pre-match presser:

Tony Mowbray delivers Sunderland team and injury news ahead of Birmingham City clash

Show new updates
13:34 GMT

13:32 GMT

Mogga on internationals

Says that international breaks can be frustrating with players away and unable to train with the group but says it is also a chance for first team players who haven't been picked for international duty to have a break.

13:31 GMT

Mowbray on strikers

Mowbray says that they need something to go for them and that it isn't good for strikers to be chasing goals.

13:28 GMT

Mogga on injuries

13:26 GMT

Mowbray on Rooney

Mowbray says that Wayne Rooney will need time at Birmingham City but that his focus is on Sunderland.

Says that he likes Wayne Rooney and that he is a humble guy and good to talk to about football

13:24 GMT

Mogga on strikers

Mowbray says his striker have to work hard and keep going on the training ground. Says hopefully one will score and 'catch fire' soon.

Says goalscoring not an issue for his team. Says they have scored plenty this season with their young attackers.

13:23 GMT

Mogga on tactics

Mowbray says he hopes Sunderland have a structure that players can fit into when players are out with suspension.

13:22 GMT

Mogga on defenders

Mowbray says that Seelt might get an opportunity and that Triantis is working really hard as well.

"We have been looking at them on the training ground. Attack vs defence."

10:04 GMT

Who would you pick against Birmingham City?

10:02 GMT

Welcome to our live blog

Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against Birmingham at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats will be without first-choice centre-back pairing Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard against the Blues, with both set to serve a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards this season.

Sunderland were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Swansea last time out, a result which left them eighth in the table. Birmingham are four points behind the Black Cats in 15th and remain winless in four matches under new boss Wayne Rooney.

Here, we bring you live updates from Tony Mowbray's pre-match presser.

Related topics:Tony MowbrayBirmingham CitySunderlandThe BluesSwansea CityIpswich TownWayne Rooney