Championship news: Tony Mowbray delivers Sunderland team and injury update ahead of Birmingham City
The Black Cats face The Blues at the Stadium of Light after Sunderland’s goalless draw away to Swansea City last Saturday.
Wayne Rooney’s side blew a two-goal lead against Ipswich Town to draw 2-2 and have not yet won a game since the former England and Manchester United captain’s arrival at the club.
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray is set to face questions from the media today at 1pm ahead of the game on Wearside this Saturday.
Here, we’ll bring you live updates from Mowbray’s pre-match presser:
Mogga on internationals
Says that international breaks can be frustrating with players away and unable to train with the group but says it is also a chance for first team players who haven't been picked for international duty to have a break.
Mowbray on strikers
Mowbray says that they need something to go for them and that it isn't good for strikers to be chasing goals.
Mogga on injuries
Mowbray on Rooney
Mowbray says that Wayne Rooney will need time at Birmingham City but that his focus is on Sunderland.
Says that he likes Wayne Rooney and that he is a humble guy and good to talk to about football
Mogga on strikers
Mowbray says his striker have to work hard and keep going on the training ground. Says hopefully one will score and 'catch fire' soon.
Says goalscoring not an issue for his team. Says they have scored plenty this season with their young attackers.
Mogga on tactics
Mowbray says he hopes Sunderland have a structure that players can fit into when players are out with suspension.
Mogga on defenders
Mowbray says that Seelt might get an opportunity and that Triantis is working really hard as well.
"We have been looking at them on the training ground. Attack vs defence."
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against Birmingham at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats will be without first-choice centre-back pairing Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard against the Blues, with both set to serve a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards this season.
Sunderland were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Swansea last time out, a result which left them eighth in the table. Birmingham are four points behind the Black Cats in 15th and remain winless in four matches under new boss Wayne Rooney.
Here, we bring you live updates from Tony Mowbray's pre-match presser.