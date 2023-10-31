Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swansea City have concluded an off-field appointment ahead of Saturday's clash against Sunderland in the Championship.

The Swans have confirmed the appointment of Gavin Levey as the club’s new academy manager, a role Robin Nicholls performs from Sunderland.

The 43-year-old has enjoyed spells at Dundee United and Ross County before joining Aberdeen in 2006. He would later be promoted to head of academy coaching in 2015

Lavey then became academy director at the Scottish outfit in June 2021 and helped to progress several players from the academy ranks to the first team.

“It’s a privilege to join Swansea City and lead an academy that already has a strong reputation for developing and promoting talented young footballers,” said Levey, who also holds the UEFA Pro Licence.

“There’s been a significant amount of change within the club over the summer, and by filling the existing staff vacancies we can now look forward to having more stability within the academy structure.

“From all my conversations with Andy (Coleman), Paul (Watson) and Michael (Duff), it’s clear there is an ambitious vision for the club and a lot of energy is being put behind the structures to help achieve this.

“My role will be to ensure the academy is fulfilling its objectives by adding value to the first team, whilst providing a performance environment for both youngsters and staff to thrive in.”