Championship news: Sunderland's rivals sack ex-Everton and Derby man after four-year stint
Sunderland's Championship rivals Millwall have sacked manager Gary Rowett.
The former Everton and Derby County player had been in charge at The Den for four years after the club slipped to 15th in the Championship.
Millwall have gained four wins from their opening 11 league matches, and are just three points off the play-off places.
Rowett said in a statement: "I would like to thank the fans for all their support during my time at the club. The atmosphere they create is truly unique. As is sometimes the case in football, the time just feels right to part ways."
Chairman James Berylson said: "We greatly appreciate Gary's efforts throughout his time in charge and he departs with the best wishes of everybody connected with the club.
"While my time working directly with Gary has been short, I have thoroughly enjoyed all our interactions and feel that he leaves us having enhanced the club's on-pitch status during four successful years in charge."