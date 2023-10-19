Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's Championship rivals Millwall have sacked manager Gary Rowett.

The former Everton and Derby County player had been in charge at The Den for four years after the club slipped to 15th in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall have gained four wins from their opening 11 league matches, and are just three points off the play-off places.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowett said in a statement: "I would like to thank the fans for all their support during my time at the club. The atmosphere they create is truly unique. As is sometimes the case in football, the time just feels right to part ways."

Chairman James Berylson said: "We greatly appreciate Gary's efforts throughout his time in charge and he departs with the best wishes of everybody connected with the club.