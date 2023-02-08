West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has signed a new deal with West Brom after strong speculation that he would take the vacant Leeds United job.

Jesse Marsch was recently sacked as Leeds United manager after less than a year in charge. Marsch departed Elland Road with Leeds sat in 17th place and outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest proved to be the final straw with Leeds now searching for their third manager in less than 12 months following the departures of Marcelo Bielsa and now Marsch with strong speculation that Corberan could return to Elland Road, where he worked under ex-boss Marcelo Bielsa previously.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Carlos Corberan, manager of West Brom looks on from the bench before the FA Cup fourth round match between Bristol city and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on January 28, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Carlos Corberan was at one point the bookies’ favourite for the job but has now ended that speculation by signing a new deal with West Brom until the end of the 2026-27 season.

"I am confident this is the right place for me," Corberan said. “I have enjoyed my time at Albion, and I am pleased to have secured a contract extension. I would like to thank my staff, the players, and our fantastic supporters for their help in making my time here so positive.

"I would also like to thank [chief executive] Ron Gourlay for continuing to show faith in me as a coach. I believe that success can only be achieved when everyone works together and the way I have been made to feel welcome at this great club has made me confident that this is the right place for me."

Gourlay added: "I am delighted Carlos has extended his contract. I have always been impressed by Carlos and my admiration of him as a coach has only grown since he arrived here.

"His passion for the game we all love has been infectious for all connected with the club, not least our players, who have clearly benefited from Carlos' first-class coaching, tactical know-how, and attention to detail.