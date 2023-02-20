The EFL have charged Sunderland’s Championship rivals with multiple charges of misconduct relating to the failed takeover bid last year.

The statement says that the club and a “number of other individuals" are facing sanctions, with the initial charges to be referred to an independent commission first.

A statement from the EFL read: “Following the conclusion of an investigation into the proposed acquisition of Control at Birmingham City, the EFL has today charged the Club and a number of other individuals with alleged breaches of EFL Regulations.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: General view inside the stadium prior to the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Birmingham City Women and Everton Women at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on April 01, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

“The EFL has been considering whether the Club, any Official(s), and/or any Persons involved with the proposed acquisition of Control complied with the requirements of the Regulations in relation to the Owners’ and Directors’ Test (OADT).

“Having comprehensively reviewed all relevant issues, the EFL has now determined there is sufficient evidence to justify issuing various charges of Misconduct.

“The charges allege that a number of people were allowed to and did act as Relevant Persons and/or acquired Control of the Club without the prior approval of the EFL, and associated breaches.

“The multiple matters will now be referred to an independent Disciplinary Commission and due to them being subject to ongoing proceedings, the EFL will not be making any further comment.”