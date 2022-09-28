Huddersfield Town have announced that Mark Fotheringham is their new manager.

The former Celtic and Norwich City player leaves his role at Hertha Berlin as assistant manager to join the Championship strugglers,

Previous boss Danny Schofield was sacked by the Terriers after just 69 days in charge of the Championship following a series of poor results.

Hertha Berlin's Scottish assistant coach Mark Fotheringham.

Huddersfield, who sit second bottom of the Championship having lost six of their opening eight games, announced the end of Schofield’s brief reign following a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan.

Fotheringham’s deal will run until 2025 and he will take charge at Reading on Saturday in the Championship as Sunderland take on Preston North End at the Stadium of Light.