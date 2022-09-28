Championship news: Sunderland's rivals announce manager appointment as ex-Celtic and Fulham man joins
Sunderland’s rivals in the Championship have announced a new manager.
Huddersfield Town have announced that Mark Fotheringham is their new manager.
The former Celtic and Norwich City player leaves his role at Hertha Berlin as assistant manager to join the Championship strugglers,
Previous boss Danny Schofield was sacked by the Terriers after just 69 days in charge of the Championship following a series of poor results.
Huddersfield, who sit second bottom of the Championship having lost six of their opening eight games, announced the end of Schofield’s brief reign following a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan.
Fotheringham’s deal will run until 2025 and he will take charge at Reading on Saturday in the Championship as Sunderland take on Preston North End at the Stadium of Light.
Fotheringham enjoyed stints at Celtic, Fulham and Norwich City during a near 20-year playing career before moving into coaching. Sunderland face Huddersfield on November 2.