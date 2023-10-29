News you can trust since 1873
Championship news: Sunderland's divisional rivals sack manager after sixth straight loss

Queens Park Rangers have sacked manager Gareth Ainsworth after six straight losses.

By James Copley
Published 29th Oct 2023, 08:30 GMT- 2 min read
Sunderland's Championship rivals, Queens Park Rangers, have sacked manager Gareth Ainsworth after six straight losses.

The former Wycombe Wanderers manager was appointed at Loftus Road last February after the departure of Michael Beale and managed to keep the London club in the division.

Ainsworth leaves with the club one off the bottom of the Championship table and six points from safety after Saturday's defeat to league leaders Leicester City.

The 50-year-old won only five of his 28 games in charge and oversaw just one home win.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos said: “Making a call such as this is never easy, and it is even more difficult when you have such respect on both a personal and professional level for the individuals concerned – which we all do for Gareth and Richard.

“Many supporters have told me in recent months that they have never wanted someone to succeed more than Gareth, which is an indication of the fondness everyone associated with QPR has for him.

“Unfortunately, results this season haven’t gone the way we all wanted and we feel a change is necessary.

“Gareth has been a pleasure to work with from the moment he arrived and I am truly sorry this has not worked out as we all had hoped.

“On behalf of the board, I wholeheartedly thank Gareth for his commitment, desire, passion and professionalism. We all have the utmost respect for him, and he will always be welcome here.

“We understand the importance of appointing a new head coach quickly and an announcement on this will follow in the coming days.”

