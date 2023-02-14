Championship news: Sunderland praised for playing 'very good football' by rival boss
Sunderland have been praised for playing “very good football” by Queens Park Rangers boss Neil Critchley.
QPR and Sunderland face off in the Championship on Tuesday night in London after Tony Mowbray’s side defeated Reading at the Stadium of Light last weekend, while The Rs lost to Millwall.
Critchley, though, has been impressed by Sunderland so far this season, with the Black Cats currently sitting seventh in the league table.
Before the game, he said: “We have a game again Tuesday so it’s very difficult to do things on the training pitch because physically, you have to be ready to go again. The games are obviously very demanding physically.
"There are other things we can do, on the training pitch or in the classroom or individual conversations you can have as well, we’ll be in tomorrow morning. We have to shake this defeat off very quickly and respond again on Tuesday night.
"It’s important that we try and give our supporters three points and that winning feeling because we’re all feeling it at the moment.”
Critchley added: “They’re all tough in this league. They’ve got good players Sunderland, good quality players. Lots of ability in the team, play very good football. I like the way that they play, they’ve got a good and experienced manager. It will be a challenge.
“Every game is a challenge like it was today, it will be a different type of challenge on Tuesday night but we have to quickly get over this game and move on. That’s the demands of this division.”