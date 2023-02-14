FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Queens Park Rangers manager Neil Critchley looks on ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Fleetwood Town and Queens Park Rangers at Highbury Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

QPR and Sunderland face off in the Championship on Tuesday night in London after Tony Mowbray’s side defeated Reading at the Stadium of Light last weekend, while The Rs lost to Millwall.

Critchley, though, has been impressed by Sunderland so far this season, with the Black Cats currently sitting seventh in the league table.

Before the game, he said: “We have a game again Tuesday so it’s very difficult to do things on the training pitch because physically, you have to be ready to go again. The games are obviously very demanding physically.

"There are other things we can do, on the training pitch or in the classroom or individual conversations you can have as well, we’ll be in tomorrow morning. We have to shake this defeat off very quickly and respond again on Tuesday night.

"It’s important that we try and give our supporters three points and that winning feeling because we’re all feeling it at the moment.”

Critchley added: “They’re all tough in this league. They’ve got good players Sunderland, good quality players. Lots of ability in the team, play very good football. I like the way that they play, they’ve got a good and experienced manager. It will be a challenge.

