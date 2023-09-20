Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Soon-to-be former Sunderland under-18s coach Adam Ashgar has thanked the club ahead of his departure to Southampton.

The club confirmed the departure of the under-18 lead coach earlier this week with head of coaching Stuart English, Sunderland's head of coaching, commenting on the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo revealed last month that the highly-rated lead coach of Sunderland's under-18 side was set to depart for Championship rivals Southampton.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old's arrival at St Mary's was confirmed last weekend with Ashgar set to take up his new post in November. After the move was announced, Ashgar said on Twitter: "Would like to thank everyone @AcademyOfLight for a brilliant year.

Fortunate to work with an outstanding staff and talented group of players who are also top people. I am proud of what we managed to achieve together. I wish everyone involved at the club all the very best."

Sunderland added in a statement on Tuesday: "Sunderland AFC confirms that Professional Development Phase Coach Adam Asghar is set to leave the Academy of Light," a statement on the club's website read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Asghar, who has led the Black Cats’ under-18 outfit since October 2022, has accepted a new role at Southampton as Saints’ under-21 Head Coach.

"The selection process to appoint a successor has commenced, with the Asghar set to depart for St Mary’s in November."

English added: “Although we are naturally disappointed to see Adam leave SAFC, we thank him for his contribution and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.

"There is an established and successful pathway in place at the Academy of Light for players and coaches alike, which makes leading our Under-18s an incredibly exciting role to undertake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to identifying a new candidate to take us forward and we will update our staff and supporters upon the conclusion of this process.”

Asghar joined Sunderland in September 2021 after spending nearly four years at Scottish club Dundee United, firstly as head of performance before taking the role of first-team coach.