Championship news: Sunderland defensive boost as QPR boss reveals Wolves decision

Ahead of the weekend game, here is a selection of today’s Championship news.

Defensive boost

Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard is back on the grass at the Academy of Light as he closes in on a return.

Sunderland's Luke O'Nien (right) and Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser battle for the ball.

Sunderland posted a picture of a smiling Ballard on their Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking earlier in October, Ballard said he was confident that his comeback from a foot injury is on track, and the former Arsenal youngster says he is relishing the chance to get back out in front of the Stadium of Light crowd.

Ballard made a big impression in his early appearances after making the move to Wearside in the summer, before suffering that significant setback during the 2-2 draw with QPR.

The 23-year-old knows he is now facing significant competition for places

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard.

Speaking pitchside to SAFC Live before the 0-0 draw with Blackpool, Ballard said: “It’s going really well. Of course it is really frustrating and it is quite a long injury.”

Sunderland fans will be hoping he’ll be back soon.

QPR boss explains decision

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR boss Michael Beale was flattered to be offered the opportunity to talk to Wolves over their managerial vacancy – but feels he still has work to do at Loftus Road.

The 42-year-old has impressed in his first job in management, taking Rangers to the top of the Sky Bet Championship following a 3-0 home win over Cardiff on Wednesday night.

Wolves had made Beale, who was assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa before joining QPR in the summer, the club’s top choice to replace Bruno Lage.

However, after being notified of a formal approach late on Wednesday evening, Beale opted against holding discussions with the Premier League club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wolves is a fantastic football club and it was a real privilege to be asked to speak to them, but I didn’t think it was the right moment because I entered into an agreement here,” Beale said in an interview with QPR club media.

“Integrity and loyalty are big things for me, and if they are the values you live by you have to be strong.

“I have been all-in here and I have asked other people to be all-in so I can’t be the first person to run away from the ship.