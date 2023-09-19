Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have confirmed the departure of under-18 lead coach Adam Ashgar with head of coaching Stuart English commenting on the situation.

The Echo revealed last month that the highly-rated lead coach of Sunderland's under-18 side was set to depart for Championship rivals Southampton.

The 29-year-old's arrival at St Mary's was confirmed last weekend with Ashgar now installed in a new position.

"Sunderland AFC confirms that Professional Development Phase Coach Adam Asghar is set to leave the Academy of Light," a statement on the club's website read.

"Asghar, who has led the Black Cats’ under-18 outfit since October 2022, has accepted a new role at Southampton as Saints’ under-21 Head Coach.

"The selection process to appoint a successor has commenced, with the Asghar set to depart for St Mary’s in November."

English added: “Although we are naturally disappointed to see Adam leave SAFC, we thank him for his contribution and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.

"There is an established and successful pathway in place at the Academy of Light for players and coaches alike, which makes leading our Under-18s an incredibly exciting role to undertake.

"We look forward to identifying a new candidate to take us forward and we will update our staff and supporters upon the conclusion of this process.”

Asghar joined Sunderland in October 2021 after spending nearly four years at Scottish club Dundee United, firstly as head of performance before taking the role of first-team coach.