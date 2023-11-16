Championship news: Sunderland and Leeds United reach agreement that will please fans
Championship clubs Sunderland and Leeds United have reached an agreement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland and Leeds United have reached an agreement that will benefit both sets of supporters.
The two clubs have come to an accord on reciprocal ticket pricing for both the Sunderland vs Leeds United fixture at the Stadium of Light and the reverse at Elland Road.
Leeds United have received 2,000 away for next month’s fixture against Sunderland and have been charged £29, with Black Cats fans set to pay the same for the Elland Road game in April.
The Whites had originally intended to charge Sunderland fans around the £50 mark for away tickets before the agreement between the clubs was agreed.
Daniel Farke's side will travel to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, December, 12 (8pm kick-off), after the game was selected for TV coverage on Sky Sports, with tickets set to go on sale for away supporters on Tuesday, November 21.
Leeds sit third in the Championship after three consecutive wins, five points ahead of Sunderland who are sixth.