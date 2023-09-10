Championship news: Southampton and Leeds United pair targeted, Hull City boss on midfielder’s future
Latest news and rumours from around the Championship as Sunderland prepare for their return to the action
Sunderland won 5-0 at home to Southampton in their final game before the international break. Tony Mowbray’s side will be in confident mood ahead of their next game.
They take on QPR away next weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...
Southampton striker poised to leave
Southampton striker Paul Onuachu is in ‘talks’ about a loan switch to Trabzonspor, according to a report by the Daily Mail. The Saints signed the Nigeria international from Genk back in January but he has struggled to make an impact in England. Russell Martin’s side will be looking to bounce back from their heavy loss to Sunderland last time out with a win against Leicester City at home on Friday.
Leeds United winger attracting interest
Leeds United winger Helder Costa is attracting interest from abroad and is facing an uncertain future at Elland Road. The former Wolves man has fallen out of favour at Elland Road. Reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport: “There had been a few Saudi enquiries, and also in Turkey. We need to wait and see what happens. There’s a possibility that he will leave for sure. On the Saudi side, he received an approach about three weeks ago from Al-Taawoun, and Al-Shabab, under their old board, had explored a deal.”
Hull City boss on midfielder
Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said that injured midfielder Greg Docherty is still in his thoughts. The Scotsman has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the MKM Stadium and his long-term situation with the Tigers is up in the air.
His manager has told HullLive: “Every player who is a Hull City player is in my thoughts. It’s based on how you train, how you play, your performance levels, your commitment, your professionalism.
“Not just in the case of Doc, but anyone who wears that badge on their chest, I try and be as fair as possible in my decisions on team selection or transfers, ins or outs. If you’re a Hull City player and you’ve got value then you’ll be used.”