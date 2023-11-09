News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Championship news: Sky Sports pick ninth Sunderland fixture this season for TV broadcast

Sunderland on TV: The Black Cats' clash against Preston North End has been selected for Sky Sports coverage.

By James Copley
Published 9th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have seen another fixture picked for television coverage this season.

The Black Cats' New Year's Day clash against Preston North End at the Stadium of Light will be shown on Sky Sports, it was announced on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Initially scheduled for 3pm, the fixture will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm on Wearside this January 1, 2024.

Most Popular

The fixture marks the ninth time a Sunderland game in the Championship has been picked for television broadcast so far this season, with the Black Cats in the mix with Leeds United and Leicester as the division's teams shown most on television.

The Black Cats face Birmingham City this weekend in the league as Wayne Rooney's men visit the Stadium of Light.

That game will be shown on Sky Sports and will kick-off at the earlier time of 12:30pm on Wearside to beat the 3pm blackout rule in force across the country.

Related topics:SunderlandSky SportsPreston North EndStadium of LightLeeds United