Sunderland on TV: The Black Cats' clash against Preston North End has been selected for Sky Sports coverage.

Sunderland have seen another fixture picked for television coverage this season.

The Black Cats' New Year's Day clash against Preston North End at the Stadium of Light will be shown on Sky Sports, it was announced on Thursday.

Initially scheduled for 3pm, the fixture will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm on Wearside this January 1, 2024.

The fixture marks the ninth time a Sunderland game in the Championship has been picked for television broadcast so far this season, with the Black Cats in the mix with Leeds United and Leicester as the division's teams shown most on television.

The Black Cats face Birmingham City this weekend in the league as Wayne Rooney's men visit the Stadium of Light.