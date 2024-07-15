Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United have signed the former Sunderland target under the noses of Hull City

Sheffield United have concluded the signing of former Sunderland target Kieffer Moore.

The Wales striker has signed a three-year deal at the Championship club after The Blades agreed an undisclosed fee with AFC Bournemouth believed to be in the region of £2million.

Moore was on the Black Cats’ radar in January but instead signed for Ipswich on loan from Bournemouth. Middlesbrough and Cardiff were also credited with interest in the 31-year-old, who went on to score seven goals in 18 Championship appearances as Ipswich won promotion to the Premier League.

The attacker was thought to be closing in on a deal to join Hull City before Sheffield United swooped to complete the transfer under the noses of their divisional rivals.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said: "I have been an admirer of Kieffer's abilities for some time, and our persistence and hard work on this deal has paid off. There was a real desire from all parties to get this done and I am thrilled to have Kieffer as part of our project going forward.

"He's well known to the staff here, especially Alan Knill and Jack Lester who have worked with him at close quarters with Wales. Kieffer has all the tools required to succeed as a Blade. He's strong and robust but also athletic for a player of his size and his goal record at this level over the years is impressive.

"You don't have to look far to see his impact in this division. His goals helped Bournemouth and most recently Ipswich to the Premier League. He is a proven operator whose experience will complement some of the young strikers coming through here."

Moore added: "Everything fits perfectly in what I want from a club and their ambition matches mine. When you get a chance to join a great club like this, you always want to take that opportunity.

"I'm very familiar with the area and it is always nice to come back to places where you've experienced success, it will help me settle in as well. I have fond memories of both Rotherham and Barnsley, so for me to come back to the area is something I'm looking forward to.

"I'll buy into everything the gaffer says, we've had some good conversations already and although these decisions take some thinking about, once I spoke to the manager I made my decision.

"I've always wanted to be somewhere where I'm playing regularly, so not doing that at Bournemouth was hard, last season I wanted to go and make an impact by playing some football and thankfully I had a fantastic time with Ipswich. I want to bring that experience and know-how to the group and add to what is already here."

Sunderland remain in the market for a goalscoring striker during the summer window. Head coach Régis Le Bris named Hemir, Eliezer Mayenda and Nazariy Rusyn as his three number nines ahead of the club’s pre-season trip to Spain. The Black Cats will face Blackpool and Bradford City when they return to England.