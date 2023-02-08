Former Reading Head of Sports Medicine, Luke Anthony, believes that the injury crisis suffered at the club recently under Paul Ince could be down to the medical team being overwhelmed.

The Royals face Sunderland on Saturday in the Championship and are still recovering from an injury crisis over the Christmas period where Ince was without a clutch of first-team players owing to injury.

“It’s always difficult to have opinions when you’re outside of it. I know, from being in a club, the only people that really know what is going on are the people directly involved," he started on the Tilehurst End podcast,

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Reading Manager Paul Ince shakes hands with Manchester United Coach Steve McClaren during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on January 28, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"What I would say is that once you have a number of injuries; three then four, five or six, medical departments can get a little bit overwhelmed.

Rather than having lots of attention around one or two injuries that you can really focus on - if you’re suddenly faced with seven, eight, nine or 10, you have to share your time around. Then, when someone who is playing with a little knock that they’re trying to carry they don’t get the attention because there isn’t the time to deal with it in a small medical department.

"That’s why you see clusters of injuries. Everyone wants these players back, they can sometimes get forced back, and that is when you endanger re-injuries. It becomes a negative cycle.

"There are lots of factors in terms of the players you recruit and what their injury record is like. You can predict these things, and if you assemble a squad who are slightly older with an injury history, then you add an acute injury."

Reading’s injury woes appeared to have lessened for the moment with Sam Hutchinson currently the only player unable to rejoin at least some part of training as things stand.