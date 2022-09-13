Championship news: Reading hope for fitness boost for Sunderland as Blackpool & Middlesbrough learn new date

The striker has been struggling with what manager Paul Ince said was “viral” but he should be fit to return.

Yakou Meite and Mamadou Loum (both calf) could also come back into contention.

Liam Moore is out with a knee issue while hamstring injuries keep both Scott Dann and Femi Azeez on the sidelines.

Shane Long of Reading. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images).

Sunderland have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match in Berkshire.

Leading goalscorer Ross Stewart remains out after injuring his thigh in the warm-up ahead of the recent defeat at Middlesbrough.

Defender Dan Ballard (foot) is still missing for the Black Cats and Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) is also out.

Costa Rica international Jewison Bennette could make his Sunderland debut while Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo is pushing for a first start.

Sunderland face Reading on Wednesday evening and then make the trip to Watford on Saturday ahead of the Championship taking a break for the next round of international fixtures.

New date for Blackpool v Middlesbrough

Meanwhile, Blackpool and Middlesbrough have learned of a new date for their Championship clash, with the fixture to be played in November.

A Boro statement read: “Our trip to Blackpool has been re-arranged for November.

“The game was scheduled for last weekend, but was cancelled as a mark of respect following the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“The game will now take place on Tuesday 8 November (7.45pm).