Queens Park Rangers are the latest side to show transfer interest in Sunderland defender Danny Batth this summer, according to reports.

The 32-year-old joined Sunderland back in January 2022 and played a major role during promotion to the Championship under Alex Neil, with the former Stoke man playing 40 games during 2022-24 in the second tier as the Black Cats made the play-offs last season.

However, speculation has arisen this summer regarding the future of Batth, who only has one year left on his contract and is seeking long-term security as he enters the final years of his career.

Alan Nixon has stated that QPR are pushing to finalise a deal for the former Wolves man in the coming days on a free transfer with Blackburn Rovers also said to be interested.

Nixon said: “QPR are keen to snap up experienced centre half Danny Batth from Sunderland for their shaky back line. Gareth Ainsworth sent a top scout to watch Batth in the EFL Cup after he was left out of the Championship side at the weekend.

“Rangers are desperate for seasoned professionals within their budget and Batth is in their sights as he is available for free. Blackburn have been trying to do a deal for Batth for weeks and now have cash and a vacancy to fill. However, as Rovers wait on a go-ahead to splash out Rangers may step in as they want Batth in for the weekend.”

Following Sunderland's loss against Crewe in the Carabao Cup earlier this week, head coach Tony Mowbray hinted that would not "stand in the way" of experienced players if they wanted to leave this summer.

Alongside Batth, Lynden Gooch and Alex Pritchard have also seen questions regarding their futures arise with the duo, like Batth, entering the last year in the respective contracts at the Stadium of Light.

“I think my own view is about the individuals, the players," Mowbray said. "If there’s an understanding that the players are going to leave – either want to leave or feel as though they’re not required – then I think my first thought is always about the human being and their families, and what’s right for them.

“Particularly as you start to tiptoe into your 30s, you need to have contractual situations that are right for the human being. So, I’m supportive of Danny and Alex, and Goochy, who picked up a knock so didn’t play (against Crewe) but who should be alright in a couple of days.

“I think what will be, will be. Let’s see what this next three weeks brings. I, personally, need to be supportive of those players. Obviously, I’m employed by this football club, and we will do what we think is right for the football club at the time. That might be allowing players to leave, as long as we replace them.”