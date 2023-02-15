Birmingham ‘appalled’ by allegations of racist abuse towards Troy Deeney

Birmingham have said they are “appalled and saddened” after allegations that striker Troy Deeney was racially abused by some of the club’s own fans.

Deeney and “a number of supporters” reported the 34-year-old being subjected to racist abuse after the final whistle in Tuesday night’s home Sky Bet Championship defeat to Cardiff.

Reading manager Paul Ince (left) instructs his players. PA.

Birmingham said in a statement: “After the full-time whistle of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City, Troy Deeney and a number of supporters have reported hearing the 34-year-old subjected to racist abuse.

“The club captain and those inside St Andrew’s identified this as coming from the home section of the Gil Merrick lower when players were leaving the field of play towards the players’ tunnel.

“This incident has been referred to the relevant authorities and the club will assist in their investigation.

“Blues gives its full support to Troy and is appalled and saddened that yet again, one of our players is not safe from discrimination on the football pitch.

“There is no room for racism in the game. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Praise for ex-Newcastle United striker

Reading manager Paul Ince heaped praise on Andy Carroll after the veteran striker helped his side to a first Sky Bet Championship victory in seven matches – 2-1 at home to struggling Rotherham.

The Millers took a deserved 37th-minute lead through right-back Lee Peltier, but Carroll levelled early in the second half with a powerful header and also claimed an assist for substitute Tyrese Fornah to nod in a dramatic 90th-minute winner.

“I knew that once we got the first goal our crowd would come alive and we would all start to believe again,” Ince said.

“It was a wonderful header from Andy. You could see it coming (from a Femi Azeez free-kick) and you just knew that he was going to win it. It was fantastic.

“Andy just frightens the life out of people."

QPR boss hits back after Sunderland defeat

Neil Critchley insisted he was the right man to manage QPR after their dismal run continued with a 3-0 Championship defeat at home to Sunderland.

Rangers are now without a win in 10 matches in all competitions, have won just one of their past 17 and one of their 11 games since Critchley took over as head coach in the wake of Michael Beale’s departure.

They were top of the table when they beat Wigan on October 22 but that was their last home win. Their latest loss – their seventh at home this season – left them 17th.

Asked if he felt he was the right man for the job, Critchley said: “I believe I am, yes. I believe in my own ability to get the best out of this group of players.

“I didn’t see a team that wasn’t together or fighting tonight. I saw the players having a go.