Pundit delivers 'brutally honest' Sunderland, Leeds, Ipswich and Leicester promotion prediction
The former Sunderland favourite has delivered his verdict on the Black Cats' promotion chances.
Former Sunderland, Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and England defender Micky Gray has delivered his "brutally honest" thoughts on the Black Cats promotion chances.
Tony Mowbray's men are currently sixth in the division currently with 26 points from 16 games with The Foxes sitting top on 39 points and level on points with second-placed Ipswich Town. Leeds United are third on 31.
“Well, If I’m brutally honest with you, I think Leicester are going to run away with it,” Gray told The Echo when asked about his predictions for the Championship recently.
“They are the standout team this season, no question about it and they have Premier League experience and Premier League players.
“I think there are a batch of teams just underneath them: Ipswich Town, Leeds United and Southampton now, who look as if they are making a push.
“I have always said since the beginning of the season, after the success of last season and making the play-off semi-finals and unfortunately losing against Luton, I can see similar again.
“I think the squad is just as strong, obviously there are a few players who have gone back to their parent clubs, one of them being Amad Diallo, it would have been fantastic to see him here again.
“We have to try and stay on the coattails of those teams in January and you never know. You look at Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke, Ekwah and Bellingham and we have a brilliant balance of abilities and a bit of flair which you need.”