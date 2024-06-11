Championship news: Preston North End fined, Liverpool 'target' Leeds United star

Getty Images

The latest news from around the Championship

Sunderland’s wait for a new manager is ongoing. But there is plenty of other news from around the Championship.

We round up some of today’s headlines from Sunderland’s rivals.

Liverpool target Leeds United star

Liverpool have reportedly not been ruled out of signing Leeds United attacker Crysensio Summerville this summer.

The 22-year-old is currently a wanted man after shining in the Championship last season as he won the Player of the Season award. And Daniel Farke’s side failure to win promotion in the play-off final has all but confirmed that the talented forward will leave this summer.

While a report from Leeds Live claimed that Liverpool were out of the race to sign him, Fabrizio Romano spoke to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs (via Caughtoffside) to reveal that the Merseyside club are still very much interested. But he did say that a centre-back is still the ‘priority’. The Reds have a strong attacking line-up as it stands but could add even more firepower for Arne Slot.

Preston North End fined

Preston have been fined and ordered to implement an action plan following two counts of misconduct in relation to crowd control, write PA.

The Football Association charged the Sky Bet Championship side in February for supporters’ behaviour during their league match against Huddersfield on December 12 and FA Cup defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 6.

Preston, who admitted they failed to ensure their fans conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the match against the Terriers, have been fined £10,000 by an independent regulatory commission.

The club also failed to prevent their away following from using words or behaving “in an improper and/or offensive and/or abusive and/or indecent and/or insulting way with an express or implied reference to sexual orientation” in the 42nd minute of the FA Cup tie at Chelsea.