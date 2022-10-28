Championship news: Preston boost ahead of Middlesbrough clash, new deal for Swansea ace

Cunningham has been suffering with a sickness bug but is tipped to feature at Deepdale on Saturday.

Andrew Hughes missed last weekend’s defeat to Blackpool with a thigh issue but has returned to training this week.

Manager Ryan Lowe will have to make a late call regarding the defender’s fitness, saying he would be given “every possible chance” to play.

New Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images).

Boro begin life under the leadership of former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick.

The ex-England international was appointed as head coach on Monday, replacing Chris Wilder at the helm after Leo Percovich’s caretaker stint.

Carrick will have midfielder Matt Crooks at his disposal as he picks his first matchday squad.

Crooks missed the goalless draw with Huddersfield last weekend through suspension after accumulating five yellow cards.

Swansea City ace signs new deal

Ollie Cooper has promised to build on form that has earned him a new Swansea contract and put him in contention to make Wales’ World Cup squad.

Cooper has extended his Swansea stay until 2027 after an impressive breakthrough campaign at the high-flying Sky Bet Championship club.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has scored in three successive home games, including a spectacular effort in the 2-0 South Wales derby win over Cardiff on Sunday, as Swansea have climbed to fourth.

“I am over the moon to get it sorted,” Cooper said of his new deal on the Swansea website.

“It’s been one hell of a week, to score against Cardiff and now to top it off with a new deal to ensure I am staying here until 2027 is massive.

“It is great to have the security of knowing I can continue to play and develop here. I think it will allow me to improve and kick on and progress.

“I feel I am in such a good environment and at such a good club.”

Sunderland fitness boost

Tony Mowbray believes that Niall Huggins could potentially be pushing for first-team selection after the upcoming World Cup break.