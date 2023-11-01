Championship news: Millwall consider Luton Town, Southampton and Stoke City man as new manager
Sunderland's Championship rivals are keen on former Luton, Southampton and Stoke boss Nathan Jones.
Sunderland's rivals in the Championship, Millwall, are reportedly considering a move for Nathan Jones.
Former Everton and Derby County player Gary Rowett was sacked last month following four years in charge at The Den after the club slipped to 15th in the Championship.
Rowett left Millwall after managing to win just four games from their opening 11 league matches, with the club three points off the play-off places at the time of his sacking.
However, fresh reports have stated that Jones is now under consideration for the vacant manager's job at Millwall.
The 50-year-old has been out of work since he was sacked by Southampton during last season's Premier League campaign after just three months and 14 matches.
The Welshman enjoyed two impressive stints with Luton Town. Jones also managed Stoke City in between but lasted less than 12 months in the job before his sacking.
It is thought that although Jones is well thought of among Millwall's hierarchy, no decision has yet been made at the club.