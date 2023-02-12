Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough man Duncan Watmore scored his first goal for Millwall whilst ex-Celtic man Oliver Burke also netted in the 2-1 against Queens Park Rangers, who Sunderland play on Tuesday in the Championship.

"That's what Duncan's in the team for," Rowett said after his side’s win. "He took his goal really well. It was a very good finish. What I like about Duncan is that he'll work the other way as well. He'll chase, run and compete.

"He's exactly our type of player and that's why we felt he might give us something.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Birmingham player Dion Sanderson challenges Middlesbrough player Duncan Watmore during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Birmingham City at Riverside Stadium on October 05, 2022 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"Burkey at times can be unplayable. You don't have to be a genius to see what he gives you - he's got absolutely blistering pace but he's also got great quality. If he can show that quality he's got then he could be huge for us.

"If you're a wide player in our team you've got to work your socks off as well as provide attacking moments. We've got to step up in those areas and score more goals. We need that goal threat. People have to step up and provide that attacking threat."

QPR were top of the Championship back in October but have won just one of their last 10 since Neil Critchley took over as head coach after Michael Beale left to manage Rangers in Scotland