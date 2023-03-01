Middlesbrough are trying to tie up a new deal for in-form striker Chuba Akpom.

That’s according to a report by Football League World.

Akpom still has another season to go on his current deal after Sunderland’s Championship rivals exercised their 12-month option last month.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick.

The former Arsenal man has scored 19 league goals.

Boro are targeting promotion this season.

Sunderland host Stoke City and former manager Alex Neil on Saturday at the Stadium of Light

Stoke were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton on Tuesday evening.

Stoke, who are 17th in the Championship, went close to equalising in the 65th minute through on-loan Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

Tuanzebe, signed last month, was starting a match for the first time since January 2022, when he was on loan at Napoli.

When asked if Tuanzebe was ready for a lot more, Stoke boss Alex Neil said: “I hope so. Axel’s obviously a top player, it’s just his tolerance levels in terms of what his body can get through, that’s going to be the question.

“He’s been in really good shape. I thought his performance was excellent against top opponents, considering that’s his first proper game in I think 14 months. I think he deserves huge amounts of credit.

“His tolerance levels are unknown – it’s not as if it’s a problem I foresee for Axel, he may well go and rattle out the rest of the games until the end of the season. But ultimately, when you’ve been out for 14 months, how much can your body handle before it starts to break itself down? I know how you try to manage players back, to try to make sure we don’t over-expose them.”