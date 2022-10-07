Championship news: Middlesbrough manager update plus shock Hull City twist after talks collapse

What’s happening with Hull City manager search?

Hull chairman Acun Ilicali has confirmed that negotiations have ended with Pedro Martins about the vacant managerial position.

The Tigers dismissed Shota Arveladze after eight months at the helm just hours before their game against Luton last Friday and are on the hunt for a new manager.

Middlesbrough manager update plus shock Hull City twist after talks collapse. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Martins looked set to take charge of the club and the former Olympiacos boss was seen alongside Ilicali watching Hull’s win against Wigan on Wednesday, when the team broke their run of five consecutive defeats.

However, Ilicali issued an update on Friday morning confirming Martins would not become the new manager, adding “we didn’t feel we were able to meet his demands”.

Caretaker manager Andy Dawson will remain in the dugout to oversee the Tigers, who will face Huddersfield next on Sunday.

A statement from the Hull chairman on the club website said: “After extensive discussions with Pedro Martins, we have been unable to reach a mutually agreeable position so we have made the decision to cancel negotiations.

“Pedro is a great coach but we didn’t feel we were able to meet his demands, so we thank him for his interest in Hull City and wish him all the best for the future.

“Our team is in very capable hands with club legend Andy Dawson and we are more than happy with the work he and his team have done in the last week.”

He added: “With all of the above in mind, Andy will remain in charge of the first team until further notice.”

What’s happening at Middlesbrough?

Middlesbrough’s search for a new manager remains ongoing, with Leo Percovich & Co to once again lead the team at Millwall this weekend.

Coach Percovich and the rest of the interim coaching team are taking charge for now.

Percovich has been taking training alongside Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and former Sunderland and Boro midfielder Lee Cattermole.

A meeting with club officials is scheduled next week to discuss next steps with movement expected then over who will replace Chris Wilder in the dugout.

But for now, it remains business as usual at the Riverside and the club won’t be rushed into a decision.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Millwall, he said: “What is the right formula?

"Garry Monk came and then Tony Pulis, how much experience and many games there are between them have they won?

“Then Jonathan Woodgate who hadn’t been a coach before. A lot of experience as a player but hadn’t been coaching. So we went from lots of coaching experience to no coaching experience.

“Then 1,000 games [Neil Warnock] and fantastic man too. So he came and we still don’t get there.

“Chris Wilder came and it looked like we were going to get there but we still did not so who is the right man for this position.

“I think the club now is managing their time to analyse the situation and who is the right person to be here.