Percovich was put in interim charge at the Riverside following Chris Wilder’s exit. The search to replace him is ongoing after talks with Michael Carrick broke down, Lee Cattermole is among the favourites.

Former Forest Green boss Rob Edwards is another contender.

Percovich said: “Of course, I want to be a manager one day.

Middlesbrough’s interim boss Leo Percovich has revealed he wants to be a manager one day, with the club’s search for a new boss ongoing. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

“I didn’t expect this situation to come now, but I had an offer when I was in Brazil to keep coaching in Brazil, but I rejected it to come back to Middlesbrough. That was to support Jonathan Woodgate, and to work with and support the club in any position where they need me.

“That was my decision. During the time I’ve been here, especially with so many changes after Covid, I have had other offers to go as a coach to other big clubs in Brazil. But I rejected them again because I feel comfortable here.

“Now, the time is arriving for me to say, ‘Leo, you have to run the team. You have to be the caretaker’. So, I have to bring the best I have from my experiences, my football view and my knowledge, not just from my passion because they are two different things.