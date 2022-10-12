Cattermole has moved into an assistant coaching role with Middlesbrough’s first-team following Chris Wilder’s sacking at the Riverside.

Boro announced that Wilder’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect following the 2-0 defeat at Coventry, which left the club 22nd in the Championship at the time

Leo Percovich has taken over first-team affairs on an interim basis, and is being assisted by Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Cattermole, who are expected to remain at the helm for this weekend’s home clash with Blackburn.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Lee Cattermole of Sunderland reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Aston Villa at Stadium of Light on January 2, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Cattermole was appointed Boro’s under-18s coach in January after retiring as a player in 2020 following a long stint with Sunderland and a season in Holland.

The Daily Mail state, however, that the 34-year-old could be in the running to take the job on Teesside. North East sports reporter Craig Hope said:”Boro manager search continues. Michael Carrick spoken to today but feeling he is not keen. Rob Edwards already spoken to & said to be favoured by head of football Kieran Scott. Lee Cattermole another I wouldn’t rule out.”

Ex-Manchester United man Michael Carrick is now said to be “unlikely” to become the new Middlesbrough manager.

BBC Sport report: “The former England and Manchester United midfielder met club officials on Tuesday and does want to become a manager at some point.

