Championship news: Middlesbrough make loan decision on striker ahead of January transfer window
Middlesbrough transfer chief Kieran Scott has confirmed Boro plan to let Josh Coburn remain on loan at Bristol Rovers.
Instead of recalling him in January, the intention is to leave him out on loan where he is getting game time and goals.
The 20-year-old striker has scored five goals so far this season.
Speaking at a recent Middlesbrough Supporters Forum, Scott said: "The plan is not to bring Josh back.
"It doesn’t help the player to come back and not play, especially when he is playing now. He has to keep playing and doing well.
"There is still a lot of development needed, there is no point in bringing him back to sit on the bench then play for 10 or 15 minutes each week like he did that last year. He needs to play 30/40 games, stay fit. It’s a good environment for him to be in as Joey is playing him every week."