Championship news: Middlesbrough land striker as Neil Warnock Cardiff City stance outlined

Here is a round-up of the latest Sunderland and Championship news.

Middlesbrough sign striker

Middlesbrough have beaten their Championship rivals to the loan signing of Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer until the end of the season.

Cameron Archer of Aston Villa. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old becomes Michael Carrick's first signing.

A number of Championship clubs, including Sunderland, had been keeping tabs on the striker.

A Boro statement read: “An England youth international with four goals in four appearances for the Young Lions' Under-21 side, he adds extra competition among what has already proved a fruitful frontline for Boro under Carrick so far.”

It is a case of one in, one out as Massimo Luongo departs Boro.

A Boro statement read: "The club has agreed to cancel the contract of Massimo Luongo to allow the player to move elsewhere.

“The Australian international was signed in September on a short-term deal.

“The former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder was an unused substitute on two occasions and featured for our Under-21s, but he didn't make a first team appearance.

“Massimo departs with the best wishes of all at the football club.”

Cardiff City boss on Neil Warnock rumours

Mark Hudson has insisted former Cardiff manager Neil Warnock will not be making a shock return to take his job.

Warnock announced his retirement from management in April 2022, ending a 42-year career in which he won a record eight Football League promotions and managed 1,603 matches.

But speculation has mounted in recent days that the 74-year-old, who managed Cardiff between 2016 and 2019 and guided them into the Premier League in 2018, is set to return to the Welsh capital.

Cardiff are currently 20th in the Sky Bet Championship and have gone seven games and two months without tasting victory, raising question marks over Hudson’s future.

But Hudson, who succeeded Steve Morison in September and was later told by Cardiff owner Vincent Tan that he would be in charge at least until the end of the season “unless he does badly”, says he has been assured that Warnock will not be replacing him.

Speaking before Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Leeds, Hudson said: “I’ve spoken to them behind the scenes and it’s 100 per cent not true.

“I spoke to the chairman (Mehmet Dalman) and I was told there were rumours. That’s part and parcel of football, but 100 per cent it’s not Neil Warnock in that respect.

“My job is to concentrate and then look forward to a big game against Wigan.

“I’ve been in football a long time. Speculation is speculation and it will not deter my focus from what the job is.

“That is something I will continue to do – and that (Warnock rumour) was put to bed.