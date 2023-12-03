Championship news: Middlesbrough eye Leeds United's ex-Sunderland target in double transfer swoop
Middlesbrough are eyeing a former Sunderland target who has struggled to find minutes at Leeds United this season.
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick is seeking a centre-half during the winter window as the former Manchester United man looks to cement his club's promotion push.
Boro lost a 3-2 ding-dong battle with Daniel Farke's Leeds United in the Championship on Saturday at Elland Road as Sunderland drew 1-1 with Millwall at The Den.
Middlesbrough, however, are said to be keen on Nottingham Forest's 26-year-old defender Joe Worrall and 21-year-old compatriot Charlie Cresswell from Leeds United.
Cresswell, who has previously been linked with Sunderland several times during recent windows, has also been mentioned as a player who could leave Elland Road during the winter window, with former loan club Millwall thought to be keen.
The 21-year-old centre-back's chances have been few and far between under Farke, with the England youth international making just four appearances so far this season.
It also understood that former Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt could also exit Leeds United during the January transfer window once again on loan.