Middlesbrough are eyeing a former Sunderland target who has struggled to find minutes at Leeds United this season.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick is seeking a centre-half during the winter window as the former Manchester United man looks to cement his club's promotion push.

Boro lost a 3-2 ding-dong battle with Daniel Farke's Leeds United in the Championship on Saturday at Elland Road as Sunderland drew 1-1 with Millwall at The Den.

Middlesbrough, however, are said to be keen on Nottingham Forest's 26-year-old defender Joe Worrall and 21-year-old compatriot Charlie Cresswell from Leeds United.

Cresswell, who has previously been linked with Sunderland several times during recent windows, has also been mentioned as a player who could leave Elland Road during the winter window, with former loan club Millwall thought to be keen.

The 21-year-old centre-back's chances have been few and far between under Farke, with the England youth international making just four appearances so far this season.