Championship news: Middlesbrough boss reveals striker update amid Sunderland links

The Teesside Gazette state that the Aston Villa striker is expected on Teesside to complete the loan move.

Archer was heavily linked with a move to the Championship in the summer, however, then-boss Steven Gerrard wanted to have Archer as an option for the first team.

Under new boss Unai Emery, though, Archer looks unlikely to get game time at the Premier League club and is set to move on loan to Middlesbrough for the rest of the season.

Speaking on Thursday, Carrick said: "I haven't got any updates at this moment in time.

"Hopefully we will have in the coming days and weeks of players coming in to improve us but as I sit here I haven't got any updates.

"We'll have to wait and see. I wouldn't want to speak about other players from other clubs too much when it's not confirmed.

"There are a few players we like and would like to bring in. I don't like speaking about individuals until it's done. It's not fair on other clubs and the player. We're definitely looking to improve the squad and we have things going on at the moment, hopefully that will bear fruit."

Sunderland West Brom were among the clubs which were linked with the forward, while Preston North End were also interested in re-signing Archer following a loan spell at Deepdale last season.