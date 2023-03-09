Middlesbrough boss on West Ham United links

David Moyes is under pressure at West Ham United and Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has been linked with a move to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Carrick insists he is happy in his role at Middlesbrough, with the club pushing for promotion in the Championship this season following a remarkable run of form.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick.

Speaking on Thursday, the Boro boss said: “I’m delighted to be here. Why wouldn’t I be? We’ve got a terrific club and a terrific group of players, and I’m loving working with them. I’m looking forward to a big end to the season.

“In some ways it’s pleasing [to be linked with Premier League clubs], but to be honest, I don’t really listen to it or watch it. It’s not something that really bothers me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We judge what we do here ourselves, and we’re our harshest critics in some ways, within the group. We judge myself, the players and the staff by the criteria that we just want to get better.