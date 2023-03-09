Championship news: Middlesbrough boss on West Ham United links
Sunderland are busy preparing for their Championship clash away at Norwich City on Sunday lunchtime. Here is the latest news from around the Championship.
Middlesbrough boss on West Ham United links
David Moyes is under pressure at West Ham United and Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has been linked with a move to the club.
But Carrick insists he is happy in his role at Middlesbrough, with the club pushing for promotion in the Championship this season following a remarkable run of form.
Speaking on Thursday, the Boro boss said: “I’m delighted to be here. Why wouldn’t I be? We’ve got a terrific club and a terrific group of players, and I’m loving working with them. I’m looking forward to a big end to the season.
“In some ways it’s pleasing [to be linked with Premier League clubs], but to be honest, I don’t really listen to it or watch it. It’s not something that really bothers me.
“We judge what we do here ourselves, and we’re our harshest critics in some ways, within the group. We judge myself, the players and the staff by the criteria that we just want to get better.
“What goes on, on the outside, goes on, on the outside. Over the years, I’ve kind of hardened myself to that. I don’t tend to pay too much attention to it. I obviously know what’s going on, but I’m just loving being here at the moment, with the players and staff, and the club in a really good place,” he added.