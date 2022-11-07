Championship news: Luton Town poised for new manager search after Southampton 'talks' approved

Hasenhuttl was sacked by Saints on Monday morning after almost four years in charge following their poor recent run of results.

Southampton slipped into the relegation zone following Sunday’s 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle and the club see Jones, 49, as the man to help them climb back out.

Luton travel to Stoke on Tuesday and will allow Saints to speak to their manager after the match.

Nathan Jones, manager of Luton Town. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

A statement from the Hatters read: “Luton Town Football Club can confirm that permission has been granted to Southampton to speak to Nathan Jones about their managerial vacancy following the Hatters’ match at Stoke City.

“We would like to place on record that the Premier League club have approached the board in the correct manner, for which we are grateful, and that the whole situation is extremely amicable with Southampton and with Nathan.

“We would also like to urge all supporters travelling to Stoke to show him and the team your support on what we hope will be yet another memorable away day.

“As a club we will not be making any further comment until the process is complete.”

