Championship news: Leicester City's potential double injury blow ahead of Sunderland clash

Leicester City could be without two wingers for their clash against Sunderland in the Championship this week

By James Copley
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Leicester City could be without two wingers for their clash against Sunderland in the Championship this week.

The Foxes are set to take on the Black Cats at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday with the runaway league leaders having won 11 out of their first 12 Championship games this season.

Leicester won again on Saturday after recording a 3-1 victory against Swansea City in Wales to cement their five-point lead at the top of the table.

During the game, however, Turkish winger Yunus Akgun limped off with a leg injury against the Swans, though Foxes manager Enzo Maresca hopes he will be fit for the clash against Sunderland.

Akgun was introduced as a substitute in the 65th minute but separated the field during injury time towards the end of the game holding his thigh.

“I just asked him and he didn’t feel something important,” the Leicester City boss said during his post-match press conference. “It was just something, but not something important, so hopefully he’s not going to lose any games or any days. We’ll see.”

Leicester City are already without Kasey McAteer after the winger was sidelined with a hamstring pull suffered a few weeks ago at Blackburn Rovers.

The 21-year-old attacker is reportedly making progress but is not yet training with Leicester City's first team, leaving Maresca potentially two wingers down against Sunderland if Akgun does miss out.

The Foxes, though, City do have Stephy Mavididi, Abdul Fatawu and Premier League and FA Cup winner Marc Albrighton to call upon.

