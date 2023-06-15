Sunderland's rivals in the Championship, Leeds United, have appointed Nick Hammond to assist with the club's transfer strategy during the summer window.

Hammond has previously performed similar roles at League One club Reading alongside Scottish giants Reading and Sunderland's North East rivals Newcastle United.

"Leeds United are pleased to confirm the appointment of Nick Hammond as the club’s interim football advisor on a short-term contract," a Leeds United statement said. "Hammond will help support the club during the summer transfer window.

"The experienced 55-year-old, former director of football at Reading and head of football operations at Celtic, worked in a similar consultancy role at Newcastle United.

"The process for finding a new, permanent, director of football at Leeds United is underway and the club aim to complete this process by October, allowing the successful candidate to focus on the January transfer window."