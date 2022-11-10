The shock move comes just two days before Saturday's important clash against fourth-bottom Blackpool in the Championship at the DW Stadium, the last game before EFL and Premier LEague clubs break for the World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Richardson masterminded Wigan’s promotion from League One to the Championship as champions last season despite a high turnover of players during the summer. The 42-year-old signed a new long-term contract at the DW Stadium just three weeks ago amidst interest from West Brom following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

However, following a bad run of form in which Wigan have won once in their last eight games, the club have parted company with Richardson with the Latics 23rd in the Championship and two points from safety. Wigan have only picked up four points from the last 30.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Leam Richardson, Manager of Wigan Athletic acknowledges fans prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic at John Smith's Stadium on September 13, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

A statement read: “Wigan Athletic can confirm that Leam Richardson has left his role as first team manager of the club. Richardson, who first arrived at Wigan Athletic back in 2017 as assistant to Paul Cook, departs having made remarkable contributions to the club throughout his five-year stay at the DW Stadium.

“Overseeing some memorable results and successes in his 18 months in charge, whilst helping to rebuild the football club following the period of administration, Leam will be fondly remembered as one of the most significant managers in the club’s 90-year history.

“He helped lead Latics to the League One title in his first season at the DW Stadium, before retaining the club’s place in the second tier the following campaign.

“As a consequence of administration and a subsequent points deduction, the club suffered relegation back to League One, after which Leam took charge as interim manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having then managed the club to safety by one point, he was named as Phoenix 2021 Limited’s first permanent manager in April of last year.

"Last season, Richardson guided the club to the title on the final day of the season against Shrewsbury Town as Latics returned to the Championship in his first full season in charge as manager.

"However, having looked at the recent run of form that is challenging the team’s status as a Championship club, the board have made the decision to make a change.

"The club would like to place on record it’s thanks to Leam for his efforts and dedication throughout his time at the football club, none more so than during the period of administration and his instinctive reaction that helped save the life of Charlie Wyke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A much-loved individual and someone who Latics fans will always hold in very high regard, Leam will always be welcomed back at the DW. We would like to wish both Leam and his family the very best for the future.