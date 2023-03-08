The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in the North East with Gateshead and has captained Hull’s under-21s side numerous times this season whilst also training with the first-team under head coach Liam Rosenior. The new deal also includes the option for another year.

Head coach Rosenior said: “I’m delighted Matty has signed a new one-year contract and he absolutely deserves it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First and foremost, he’s a very good footballer who fits into the way I like to play. I love his character and professionalism; he fights for every ball and he’s a fantastic defender.

Tyler Blackett of Nottingham Forest.

“He’s got a lot to learn but he’s improving every single day and is someone we’ve got high hopes for. Matty’s got a really bright future in the game and I’m delighted that’s going to be with us.”

Rotherham United make defensive addition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United have signed former Manchester United man Tyler Blackett on a free transfer subject to EFL and FA ratification and international clearance.

The 28-year-old has been a free agent since the MLS season finished after enjoying a stint with Cincinnati FC from August 2021.

Blackett now joins a Rotherham squad including Sunderland man Bailey Wright, who is on loan the New York Stadium after signing a deal to depart Wearside during the January transfer window.