Championship news: Huddersfield Town and Norwich City reveal key backroom changes

The transfer window opens this week, here is the latest news from around the Championship with big changes at Norwich City and Huddersfield Town.

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber is set to leave his role at Carrow Road, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

Webber joined Norwich from Huddersfield in April 2017 and oversaw two successful Championship title campaigns under former head coach Daniel Farke.

However, despite replacing Dean Smith with David Wagner during last season, Webber had come in for personal criticism after the Canaries failed to mount another swift promotion back to the Premier League following relegation.

With Webber set to remain in his post and continue working a notice period through a transition, an external recruitment process to appoint a replacement has already started.

Former Norwich manager and player Neil Adams will move into the newly-created position of technical director.

Webber said on the Norwich website: “The support I’ve had from all the board, past and present, throughout my time at the club has been outstanding.

“(Joint majority shareholders) Delia (Smith) and Michael (Wynn Jones) are two of the most special people that I’ve met. They care so much about Norwich City, its staff and supporters.

“I’ve seen so many staff grow and develop, and I can’t thank them enough for their dedication.”

He added: “I look forward to the next chapter and helping as much or as little in this transition over the coming months. The board know they have my unwavering support.

“Thank you to every board and staff member, player and supporter that I’ve met. I wish the club the very best and I look forward to supporting from afar.”

In a statement, joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones paid tribute to Webber.

“When Stuart came to our home in early March to inform us he wanted to leave at the end of his contract we were devastated – whilst we obviously respected his decision,” they said.

“In our 28 years of serving this great football club we have never worked with such a talent.

“In terms of unity and mutual support we are a completely different football club to the one he joined in 2017.

“Stuart Webber has been an outstanding servant to this football club and built a strong foundation for the future.

“We are very sad to lose him, owe him much gratitude and want to wish him all the very best for the future.”

Huddersfield have announced Leigh Bromby has left his role as sporting director.

The 43-year-old led the football strategy at the Sky Bet Championship club for the past four years, having initially joined as an academy coach in 2014 before progressing to academy manager in 2018.

Head of goalkeeping Paul Clements has also departed John Smith’s Stadium as part of a “refresh” for the Terriers.

Huddersfield were in relegation danger for much of last season but went on to survive comfortably following the February appointment of manager Neil Warnock.

Terriers chief executive Jake Edwards told his club’s website: “On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Leigh for his achievements during his long association with Huddersfield Town.

“This change comes as we look towards a fresh start at the club and as we begin to build towards the start of the new season.”

Speaking about Clements, who joined Town in 2015, Edwards added: “Paul can depart with a lot of pride in what he’s achieved here.

