Leeds United could let as many as five players leave Elland Road during the January transfer window - according to reports.

The Express and Star state that Whites' head coach Daniel Farke will look to shake up his squad this winter, which could include a potential exit for former Sunderland man Joe Gelhardt.

The 21-year-old was signed by the Black Cats on loan from Leeds United last January when it was thought he’d play just behind Ross Stewart as a number 10.

Yet Stewart suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just a day after Gelhardt’s arrival on Wearside, meaning the Leeds forward was asked to lead the line for Sunderland. The youngster chipped in with six-goal contributions in 20 Championship matches for the Black Cats.

Since returning to Elland Road last summer, Gelhardt has struggled to nail down a starting position and has been tipped to leave by The Express and Star alongside Leo Hjelde, Mateo Joseph and Kristoffer Klaesson.

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, who has previously been linked with Sunderland several times during recent windows, has also been mentioned as a player who could leave Elland Road during the winter window, with former loan club Millwall thought to be keen.

The 21-year-old centre-back's chances have been few and far between under Farke, with the England youth international making just four appearances so far this season. His Leeds teammate Gelhardt has made only five appearances for the club during the current campaign.