The Latics lost 1-0 to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road meaning Shaun Maloney’s side can be relegated against Alex Neil’s Stoke City on Tuesday if results don’t go their way.

Jerry Yates netted the only goal of the game with ex-Sunderland player Max Power involved in a confrontation with Wigan Athletic fans following the game.

Wigan Today reporter Paul Kendrick stated: “Max Power appearing to be having heated words with someone in the Latics end after the game. Was plenty of booing as the players came across. Callum Lang trying to calm things down.”

The Latics have several ex-Sunderland players on their books; including James McClean, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke and Power. Former Cats man Jordan Jones is also a Wigan player but is currently out on loan in Scotland. Wigan were promoted automatically from League One as champions last season.