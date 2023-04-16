News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
1 hour ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
4 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
4 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
5 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
6 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Championship news: Ex-Sunderland star Max Power has altercation with Wigan Athletic fans

Wigan Athletic are on the brink of being relegated after last Saturday’s results.

By James Copley
Published 16th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST

The Latics lost 1-0 to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road meaning Shaun Maloney’s side can be relegated against Alex Neil’s Stoke City on Tuesday if results don’t go their way.

Jerry Yates netted the only goal of the game with ex-Sunderland player Max Power involved in a confrontation with Wigan Athletic fans following the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan Today reporter Paul Kendrick stated: “Max Power appearing to be having heated words with someone in the Latics end after the game. Was plenty of booing as the players came across. Callum Lang trying to calm things down.”

Most Popular

The Latics have several ex-Sunderland players on their books; including James McClean, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke and Power. Former Cats man Jordan Jones is also a Wigan player but is currently out on loan in Scotland. Wigan were promoted automatically from League One as champions last season.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Max Power of Wigan Athletic during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City at DW Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)WIGAN, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Max Power of Wigan Athletic during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City at DW Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
WIGAN, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Max Power of Wigan Athletic during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City at DW Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Related topics:Max PowerWigan AthleticJordan JonesBlackpool