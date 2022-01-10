The move is expected to go through once Acun Ilicali’s £30m takeover is completed.

Rodwell was seen walking off the coach which brought Ilicali to the MKM Stadium on Saturday night ahead of Hull City’s FA Cup defeat to Everton.

The ex-Notts County and Scunthorpe CEO was also sat in the directors’ box along with the Turkish businessman, director of football Tan Kesler and other members of the buyer’s team.

HULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: A general view of the Hull City badge is seen before the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Blackburn Rovers was postponed due to Covid-19 cases at KCOM Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Rodwell had been working with Peterborough United in a temporary role under owner Darragh MacAnthony.

However, he was due to leave that position on January 2 when a full-time replacement for retiring Bob Symns was expected to start.

It’s expected his buyout from the Allam family will be confirmed in the coming days.

Rodwell joined the club in April 2020 and one of his roles was to help with the sale of the club, but after Kyril Louis-Dreyfus took a controlling stake, Rodwell departed the Stadium of Light.

Rodwell stepped down as Sunderland’s chief executive officer in last February following Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover on Wearside and just eight months in the role.

After his departure at Sunderland was confirmed, Rodwell thanked former owner Stewart Donald for the opportunity.

Following his Sunderland departure, he said: “It was an honour to be appointed CEO of such an iconic club and I will always be grateful for the opportunity Stewart Donald gave me. I also want to thank the Board and staff at SAFC for the support they have given me during some exceptionally difficult times.

"It will always be a sadness that I did not get to experience a full and buzzing Stadium of Light as CEO – but the supporters who I have met during my time in the city have only reaffirmed what a wonderful support base the club is so fortunate to have.

"I am in no doubt that with control being transferred to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, whose family have a stellar track record in football club ownership, those fans can look forward to a bright future.”

Rodwell also has close ties with the EFL, having served as a Director during his time at Scunthorpe United.

