Southampton boss Russell Martin has revealed that ex-Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has suffered another major injury set-back and could be sidelined for the rest of the Championship season.

The 27-year-old joined the Saints from Sunderland in the summer for big money but was still recovering from an Achilles injury he sustained playing for the Black Cats in January.

Stewart has made two appearances off the bench for Southampton against West Brom and Huddersfield Town but picked up another issue in the game against the Terriers earlier this month.

Martin the Daily Echo: "I think we need to be honest and realistic with Ross. We probably won't see him again this season. Although it's a short-term pain for us, long-term we need Ross to have a full pre-season. To risk him for three or four weeks this season seems a bit crazy.

"It will depend on the situation we are in. We had to rescan his injury to allow the initial swelling to go down. It wasn't very good news. He will be out for a longer period. I'm devastated for him, the bad news keeps coming.

"I'm not going to come out here and lie and keep answering questions pretending he isn't going to be fit. If you do see him at some point it will be a huge bonus. We need to be a bit more long-term with Ross. I still maintain he will be a brilliant signing for this football club over a long period of time. We need to make sure he is right."

"For him, I am more devastated. It's not about losing a striker - he's such a brilliant guy whose journey to get here has been different and difficult. I get emotional talking about it because I'm gutted for him. We will do all we can to support him as we do with every player. We will make sure that when he does come back he will find some joy in it and is doing what he does best - being on the pitch and scoring goals."