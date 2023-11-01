Championship news: Bristol City are still searching for a new boss with a former Sunderland figure in the running.

Former Sunderland assistant manager Steve Cotterill is currently the fifth favourite to take over at Championship club Bristol City.

The 58-year-old has a wealth of experience in football after playing for Brighton and Bournemouth before managing multiple clubs including Burnley, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest and Portsmouth.

Cotterill was named as Howard Wilkinson's assistant at Sunderland back in 2002 with the pair tasked with keeping Sunderland in the Premiership.

However, it didn't go to plan as Sunderland recorded just two league victories and both Wilkinson and Cotterill were dismissed after just 27 games in charge.

Cotterill departed League One club Shrewsbury Town after three years in charge last June and has been out of work since.