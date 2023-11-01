News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Championship news: Ex-Sunderland, Burnley, Stoke, Nottingham Forest man in contention for Bristol City job

Championship news: Bristol City are still searching for a new boss with a former Sunderland figure in the running.

By James Copley
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland assistant manager Steve Cotterill is currently the fifth favourite to take over at Championship club Bristol City.

The 58-year-old has a wealth of experience in football after playing for Brighton and Bournemouth before managing multiple clubs including Burnley, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest and Portsmouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cotterill was named as Howard Wilkinson's assistant at Sunderland back in 2002 with the pair tasked with keeping Sunderland in the Premiership.

Most Popular

However, it didn't go to plan as Sunderland recorded just two league victories and both Wilkinson and Cotterill were dismissed after just 27 games in charge.

Cotterill departed League One club Shrewsbury Town after three years in charge last June and has been out of work since.

However, Sky Bet have placed odds of 14/1 on Cotterill taking over from Nigel Pearson at Ashton Gate. Former Birmingham City boss John Eustace remains the favourite at 1/6 with John Williams (10/1) also in the running.

Related topics:Bristol CityStokeNottingham ForestWealthBurnleyFootballHoward WilkinsonJohn EustaceBournemouthBrightonAshton GateRunningLeague OneBirmingham City