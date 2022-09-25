The Sun state that Wigan see the opportunity to sign Rose as an opportunity they can’t turn down despite being well stocked in the left-back position.

The report also claims that personal terms are not expected a problem, with the former Sunderland and Newcastle United man said to be keen on a return back to the north of England

The Black Cats were linked with a move for Rose on transfer deadline day last summer but the deal didn’t materialise and Rose remains a free agent.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Danny Rose of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford and Newcastle United at Vicarage Road on September 25, 2021 in Watford, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Preston North End secure youth contract deal

Preston North End have secured the long-term future of exciting youth player Jacob Slater.

Sunderland are next in action against the Lilywhites at the Stadium of Light this coming Saturday following the two-week international break.

However, ahead of the game next week, Preston have announced a new long-term deal for 17-year-old youth starlet Slater, who will now stay at the club until 2025.

The youngster has been handed the deal after impressing first team boss Ryan Lowe, and has also been a regular in the travelling squad for first team fixtures this season.

Speaking after putting pen to paper on his deal, Jacob said: "The last two months or so have been brilliant for me and I never really expected it to all come this quick but I'm really happy to get it over the line and I just want to continue trying to progress now.

"I definitely didn't expect to be here, it all happened really quickly, I was playing with the youth team and then two weeks later I was making my debut for the first team.

"I think that's credit to the gaffer for giving young kids the pathway and they know now that they have got a manager that will play them if they are doing well and I think that Preston North End is a brilliant place for a young player to be."

Lowe added: "I'm really pleased for Jacob, credit to him and his family really, he's obviously burst on the scene from the youth team and he's come up and trained with us for large parts of the season and stood out fantastically well.

"He made his debut in the cup, was on the bench in the Championship and we feel he's got a decent career ahead of him at Preston North End, hence why we wanted to tie him down to a long-term contract.

"This is why we say to all the kids that they have to make a very good impression when the manager or the first team coaching staff are watching, you have to make sure you perform. Jacob did perform in that Charnock Richard game and ever since then he's been up with us and he's continued to progress on a daily basis and hasn't looked out of place.