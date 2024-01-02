Championship news: Ex-Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers boss installed as contender for Birmingham City job
Tony Mowbray has been installed as a leading contender to take the vacant Birmingham City job.
The former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers boss was relieved of his duties by Sunderland last year after guiding the club to the play-offs during the 2022-23 season. Mowbray was replaced by ex-Rangers manager Beale two weeks later.
But now, Mowbray has been installed as a leading contender to take the Birmingham City job after The Blues sacked manager Wayne Rooney after just 15 games in charge following Monday's 3-0 defeat against Leeds United
Rooney was only appointed at St Andrew's on October 11, replacing John Eustace, but has lost nine of his 15 games in charge, with the side slipping to 20th in the table. Mowbray faces competition from former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as well as Jesse Marsch, John Eustace, Will Still and Scott Parker.
Sunderland beat Birmingham 3-1 at the Stadium of Light at the start of October and will travel to St Andrew's for the reverse fixture on Saturday, February 19.