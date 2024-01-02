News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Championship news: Ex-Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers boss installed as contender for Birmingham City job

Next Birmingham City manager: Tony Mowbray installed as contender after Wayne Rooney's sacking.

By James Copley
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 13:12 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 13:15 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray has been installed as a leading contender to take the vacant Birmingham City job.

The former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers boss was relieved of his duties by Sunderland last year after guiding the club to the play-offs during the 2022-23 season. Mowbray was replaced by ex-Rangers manager Beale two weeks later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But now, Mowbray has been installed as a leading contender to take the Birmingham City job after The Blues sacked manager Wayne Rooney after just 15 games in charge following Monday's 3-0 defeat against Leeds United

Rooney was only appointed at St Andrew's on October 11, replacing John Eustace, but has lost nine of his 15 games in charge, with the side slipping to 20th in the table. Mowbray faces competition from former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as well as Jesse Marsch, John Eustace, Will Still and Scott Parker.

Sunderland beat Birmingham 3-1 at the Stadium of Light at the start of October and will travel to St Andrew's for the reverse fixture on Saturday, February 19.

Related topics:Tony MowbrayBlackburn RoversBirmingham CityWayne RooneyMiddlesbrough