Sunderland's rivals in the Championship, Birmingham City, are said to be in "advanced talks" with ex-Manchester City chief Mike Rigg - which could spell trouble for Craig Gardner.

There has been much change at Birmingham City over the past couple of weeks with former Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney replacing John Eustace in the dugout.

Rooney brought former Red Devils teammate and ex-Sunderland defender John O'Shea with him to the club alongside Ashley Cole with the pair set to assist in the coaching department.

However, Birmingham City's new owners appear to be eyeing another overhaul behind the scenes with a move for Rigg said to be close by Football Insider.

Rigg is currently the sporting director at Al-Jazira in the United Arab Emirates after arriving at the club in October 2022 but the 53-year-old is said to be on his way to St Andrews.

Rigg's arrival at Birmingham City could signal an exit for former Sunderland man Gardner, who could be nearing the exit door in due course.

Football Insider states: "It is believed Gardner’s position is considered under threat, but sources say the 36-year-old has a 'tight contract' at St Andrews and is therefore expected to stay on and work with Rigg initially."

Gardner was appointed to the role of technical director in June 2021 following a stint in the side’s coaching setup.