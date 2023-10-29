Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bristol City have sacked former Middlesbrough player and Newcastle United caretaker manager Nigel Pearson.

The 60-year-old had been in charge at Ashton Gate for two-and-a-half seasons but has been relieved of his duties after last Saturday's defeat to local rivals Cardiff City in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat left Bristol City 15th in the league with 18 points from their opening 14 matches and five points adrift of the promotion playoffs.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City chairman Jon Lansdown said: “This was a difficult decision to make as we recognise and appreciate how much Nigel has done for the club over the past two-and-a-half years on and off the pitch.

“Nigel is highly respected by the staff and players and has been very supportive of the Academy structure and our Women’s team.