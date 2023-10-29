News you can trust since 1873
Championship news: Ex-Middlesbrough and Newcastle United man sacked after rival defeat

Nigel Pearson has been relieved of his duties at Bristol City after the defeat to Cardiff City.

By James Copley
Published 29th Oct 2023, 15:29 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 15:31 GMT
Bristol City have sacked former Middlesbrough player and Newcastle United caretaker manager Nigel Pearson.

The 60-year-old had been in charge at Ashton Gate for two-and-a-half seasons but has been relieved of his duties after last Saturday's defeat to local rivals Cardiff City in the Championship.

The defeat left Bristol City 15th in the league with 18 points from their opening 14 matches and five points adrift of the promotion playoffs.

City chairman Jon Lansdown said: “This was a difficult decision to make as we recognise and appreciate how much Nigel has done for the club over the past two-and-a-half years on and off the pitch.

“Nigel is highly respected by the staff and players and has been very supportive of the Academy structure and our Women’s team.

“We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success.”

