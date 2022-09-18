The Welsh club are currently 18th in the Championship with 10 points from their opening 11 games this campaign, including a 3-2 win against Middlesbrough last week.

However, Morison has been relieved of his duties at the Cardiff City Stadium with immediate effect after the 1-0 loss to bottom of the table Huddersfield Town this past weekend.

A club statement from the club read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Steve Morison manager of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City at The Hawthorns on August 17, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’d like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff City, stabilising the first team last season and helping to evolve our squad in line with the club’s philosophy this summer. We wish him the best for the future.