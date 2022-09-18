Championship news: Ex-Leeds United, Norwich City and Millwall man SACKED as Cardiff City boss
Cardiff City have sacked boss Steve Morison.
The Welsh club are currently 18th in the Championship with 10 points from their opening 11 games this campaign, including a 3-2 win against Middlesbrough last week.
However, Morison has been relieved of his duties at the Cardiff City Stadium with immediate effect after the 1-0 loss to bottom of the table Huddersfield Town this past weekend.
A club statement from the club read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties.
Most Popular
-
1
'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos following dramatic draw at Watford
-
2
Sunderland AFC news: Newcastle United eye £2.5m-rated Cats man as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to provide cash boost
-
3
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has this brilliant verdict on his game changing youngsters at Watford
“We’d like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff City, stabilising the first team last season and helping to evolve our squad in line with the club’s philosophy this summer. We wish him the best for the future.
“Mark Hudson will oversee first team affairs at this time, assisted by Tom Ramasut, whilst the Club considers options for the position.”