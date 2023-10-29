Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Warnock could be set for a shock return to Queens Park Rangers after the sacking of Gareth Ainsworth.

Ainsworth, who was appointed last February, leaves with the club one off the bottom of the Championship table and six points from safety after Saturday's defeat to league leaders Leicester.

The 50-year-old won only five of his 28 games in charge and oversaw just one home win during his tenure at the Championship club.

In the aftermath of Ainsworth's departure, reports have surfaced linking Warnock with a sensational return to QPR, the club he guided to promotion in 2011.

The Telegraph has stated that QPR are set to approach the 74-year-old former Leeds United and Crystal Palace manager after his departure from Huddersfield Town earlier this season.

Sky Sports have also reiterated the cali that QPR will approach Warnock to be their new manager in the coming days. Warnock managed QPR for nearly two years between 2010 and 2012 and led them to promotion to the Premier League during his first full season in charge at Loftus Road.

The R's have lost 10 of their 14 league matches this term. QPR CEO Lee Hoos said of the sacking: "Making a call such as this is never easy, and it is even more difficult when you have such respect on both a personal and professional level for the individuals concerned - which we all do for Gareth and Richard.

"Many supporters have told me in recent months that they have never wanted someone to succeed more than Gareth, which is an indication of the fondness everyone associated with QPR has for him.

"Unfortunately, results this season haven't gone the way we all wanted and we feel a change is necessary.

"Gareth has been a pleasure to work with from the moment he arrived and I am truly sorry this has not worked out as we all had hoped.

"On behalf of the board, I wholeheartedly thank Gareth for his commitment, desire, passion and professionalism. We all have the utmost respect for him, and he will always be welcome here.